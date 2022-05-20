Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) Price Target to C$0.60

Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$1.50 to C$0.60 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Trevali Mining from C$1.50 to C$1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Trevali Mining from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Trevali Mining from C$2.20 to C$1.90 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Trevali Mining from C$2.00 to C$0.90 in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trevali Mining presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.66.
Shares of OTCMKTS:TREVF opened at $0.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $48.98 million, a P/E ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.97 and its 200-day moving average is $1.15. Trevali Mining has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $2.24.
Trevali Mining Company Profile
Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development of, and production from mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, and gold deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; and Caribou Mine in northern New Brunswick, Canada.
