Canaccord Genuity Group Increases Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Price Target to C$18.00

Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CPXGF opened at $9.51 on Monday. Cineplex has a 1 year low of $8.57 and a 1 year high of $16.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.31.

Get Cineplex alerts:

Cineplex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cineplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.