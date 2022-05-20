Canaccord Genuity Group Increases Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Price Target to C$18.00

Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CPXGF opened at $9.51 on Monday. Cineplex has a 1 year low of $8.57 and a 1 year high of $16.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.31.
Cineplex Company Profile (Get Rating)
