Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Else Nutrition (OTCMKTS:BABYF) Target Price to C$2.50

Else Nutrition (OTCMKTS:BABYF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Else Nutrition stock opened at $1.06 on Tuesday. Else Nutrition has a 12 month low of $0.79 and a 12 month high of $2.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.03.

Get Else Nutrition alerts:

Else Nutrition Company Profile (Get Rating)

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc focuses on the research, development, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of plant-based food and nutrition products to the infant, toddler, children, and adult markets. It offers baby snacks under the HEART brand; baby feeding accessories, such as feeding bottles and disposable sterile nipples (teats); baby formulas; and nutritional drinks, as well as dried food snacks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Else Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Else Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.