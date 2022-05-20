Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Else Nutrition (OTCMKTS:BABYF) Target Price to C$2.50

Else Nutrition (OTCMKTS:BABYF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Else Nutrition stock opened at $1.06 on Tuesday. Else Nutrition has a 12 month low of $0.79 and a 12 month high of $2.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.03.
Else Nutrition Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Else Nutrition (BABYF)
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
- Silicon Labs Stock is Falling to a Better Place
- The Institutional Tide Has Turned For Cisco Systems
Receive News & Ratings for Else Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Else Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.