Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY) Target Price to $8.00

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Nerdy from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nerdy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Nerdy in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an overweight rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Nerdy from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nerdy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.70.

NYSE NRDY opened at $1.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.78. Nerdy has a 12 month low of $1.59 and a 12 month high of $13.49.

Nerdy ( NYSE:NRDY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.39. Nerdy had a negative return on equity of 55.71% and a negative net margin of 13.70%. The firm had revenue of $42.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.65 million. Equities research analysts expect that Nerdy will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Nerdy news, CEO Charles K. Cohn bought 221,408 shares of Nerdy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.52 per share, with a total value of $1,000,764.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Nerdy by 3,036.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 5,313 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Nerdy during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nerdy during the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Nerdy during the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Nerdy during the first quarter valued at about $164,000. 56.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI, to connect learners of various ages to experts, delivering value on both sides of the network. Its learning destination provides learning experiences across various subjects and multiple formats, including one-on-one instruction, small group classes, large format group classes, and adaptive self-study.

