Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) PT Raised to $42.00 at Robert W. Baird

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 101.05% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GOOS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canada Goose from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Veritas Investment Research upgraded Canada Goose from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. CIBC decreased their price target on Canada Goose from C$67.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. OTR Global cut Canada Goose from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Canada Goose from C$60.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

Shares of NYSE:GOOS opened at $20.89 on Friday. Canada Goose has a twelve month low of $17.91 and a twelve month high of $53.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.39 and a 200-day moving average of $31.52.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Canada Goose by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 13,275 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the third quarter worth about $218,000. Columbia Asset Management raised its position in shares of Canada Goose by 25.4% during the third quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the fourth quarter worth about $961,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the third quarter worth about $312,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

