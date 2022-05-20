Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Strong Earnings

Shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. Approximately 52,272 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,344,220 shares.The stock last traded at $21.00 and had previously closed at $20.89.
The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $223.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.46 million. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 22.73% and a net margin of 9.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share.
A number of research analysts recently commented on GOOS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canada Goose from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. TD Securities upped their target price on Canada Goose from C$46.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. CIBC lowered their price objective on Canada Goose from C$67.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Veritas Investment Research upgraded Canada Goose from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Canada Goose from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canada Goose has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.64.
The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.52.
Canada Goose Company Profile (NYSE:GOOS)
Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.
