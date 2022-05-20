Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.51–$0.47 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $47.35 million-$51.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $51.88 million.Canada Goose also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.26-$1.50 EPS.

NYSE:GOOS traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.51. 67,638 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,344,220. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.39 and a 200 day moving average of $31.52. Canada Goose has a twelve month low of $17.91 and a twelve month high of $53.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $223.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.46 million. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 22.73% and a net margin of 9.74%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Canada Goose will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Canada Goose from C$60.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. CIBC cut their price target on Canada Goose from C$67.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Cowen cut their target price on Canada Goose from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Canada Goose from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, OTR Global cut Canada Goose from a mixed rating to a negative rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.64.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Canada Goose by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 50,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 8,879 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Canada Goose by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 84,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after buying an additional 17,990 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Canada Goose by 794.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 819,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,569,000 after buying an additional 727,566 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Canada Goose by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 95,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after buying an additional 4,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Canada Goose by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

