Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) Given New C$37.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group to C$37.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 38.32% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$35.00 to C$31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$70.00 to C$47.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Canada Goose from C$67.00 to C$45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$46.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, CSFB reduced their price target on Canada Goose from C$60.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canada Goose has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$47.75.

Shares of GOOS opened at C$26.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$29.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$39.81. Canada Goose has a fifty-two week low of C$23.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$67.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.84, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

