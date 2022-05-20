Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Price Target Cut to C$63.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Scotiabank to C$63.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC decreased their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$66.00 to C$63.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$66.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities cut their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$66.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$66.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.68.

CDPYF remained flat at $$37.14 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 18 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,762. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.33. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $35.46 and a 52-week high of $50.47.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.0957 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.74%.

CAPREIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. CAPREIT owns approximately 57,000 suites, including townhomes and manufactured housing sites, in Canada and, indirectly through its investment in ERES, approximately 5,800 suites in the Netherlands. CAPREIT manages approximately 61,200 of its owned suites in Canada and Netherlands, and additionally approximately 3,800 suites in Ireland as at September 30, 2020.

