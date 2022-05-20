Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Cut to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Europe increased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$86.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $84.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$83.00 to C$91.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$87.00 to C$86.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$86.50 to C$89.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $82.42.

Shares of CM stock opened at $53.48 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.02. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of $51.14 and a 12 month high of $66.24.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Rating ) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The bank reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.19. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 28.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.6335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.17%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,104,000 after purchasing an additional 9,859 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 105,160 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,703,000 after purchasing an additional 29,035 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,181 shares of the bank’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. BOKF NA purchased a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1,453.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 337,038 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,520,000 after purchasing an additional 315,345 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

