Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Director Stephen W. Laut Sells 5,000 Shares

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) Director Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$78.04, for a total value of C$390,214.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,764,124 shares in the company, valued at C$137,677,176.51.

Stephen W. Laut also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 16th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$80.80, for a total value of C$403,975.00.

On Wednesday, May 11th, Stephen W. Laut sold 60,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$77.74, for a total value of C$4,664,400.00.

On Tuesday, April 5th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$79.38, for a total value of C$396,881.00.

On Friday, April 1st, Stephen W. Laut acquired 555 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$78.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,778.40.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Stephen W. Laut sold 340 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$73.90, for a total value of C$25,126.00.

On Monday, March 14th, Stephen W. Laut sold 275 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$74.21, for a total value of C$20,407.75.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$75.60, for a total value of C$378,000.00.

On Monday, March 7th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$76.02, for a total value of C$380,100.00.

TSE CNQ opened at C$79.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.06. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1-year low of C$37.82 and a 1-year high of C$88.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$79.32 and a 200-day moving average of C$66.68. The company has a market cap of C$91.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26.

Canadian Natural Resources ( TSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (NYSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.11 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.83 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 8.7499999 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.26%.

Several analysts have issued reports on CNQ shares. Raymond James set a C$87.00 price target on Canadian Natural Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$100.00 to C$111.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$64.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources to C$93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$77.27.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

