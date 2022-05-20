Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Hits New 12-Month Low at $162.94

Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$162.94 and last traded at C$162.95, with a volume of 82346 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$166.97.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CTC.A shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Canadian Tire to a “buy” rating and set a C$208.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Boenning Scattergood upped their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$234.00 to C$244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$187.00 to C$184.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$240.00 to C$250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Canadian Tire from C$255.00 to C$260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$226.91.

Get Canadian Tire alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$182.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$181.29. The firm has a market cap of C$9.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.13, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Tire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Tire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.