Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Acquires 2,040 Shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,488 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $5,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 285.6% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Genmab A/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in Genmab A/S by 40.8% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Genmab A/S by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Genmab A/S by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GMAB opened at $30.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.68 and its 200-day moving average is $36.17. Genmab A/S has a 12-month low of $27.42 and a 12-month high of $49.07.

Genmab A/S ( NASDAQ:GMAB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $402.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.16 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Genmab A/S will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Genmab A/S from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen assumed coverage on Genmab A/S in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Genmab A/S to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $425.38.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

