Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Grows Stock Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 43.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,373 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $4,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 331.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 95 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.88, for a total transaction of $164,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 1,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.72, for a total transaction of $656,843.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,150,776.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,149 shares of company stock valued at $2,061,835 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

SBAC opened at $319.11 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $286.41 and a 1 year high of $391.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $342.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $340.37. The company has a market cap of $34.41 billion, a PE ratio of 80.58 and a beta of 0.41.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.72. SBA Communications had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 8.54%. The company had revenue of $619.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.91 million. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.72%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SBAC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $384.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $365.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on SBA Communications from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on SBA Communications from $384.00 to $393.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.67.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

