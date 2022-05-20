Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $3.57 Million Holdings in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lowered its stake in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) by 38.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,245 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned approximately 0.25% of Axsome Therapeutics worth $3,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXSM. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 324.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 42.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AXSM. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 4th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.58.

NASDAQ AXSM opened at $31.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.33 and a 200-day moving average of $33.78. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.38 and a 1-year high of $74.10.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($0.03). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.78) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Axsome Therapeutics Profile (Get Rating)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes AXS-05, a therapeutic for the treatment of major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.