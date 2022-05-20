Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $3.77 Million Stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lowered its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 826 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $3,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 82,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,651,000 after acquiring an additional 27,344 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its position in Raymond James by 45.9% in the third quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 21,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 6,630 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 13,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 4,253 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the 4th quarter valued at about $603,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. 76.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Raymond James news, insider James E. Bunn sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total value of $601,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,514,870.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

RJF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Raymond James from $205.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Raymond James from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raymond James currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.62.

RJF opened at $91.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.17. Raymond James has a one year low of $81.96 and a one year high of $117.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.09.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is 19.17%.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

