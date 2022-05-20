Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Lowers Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. reduced its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,299 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $3,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,004,529 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $116,505,000 after purchasing an additional 22,534 shares in the last quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 111.4% in the fourth quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 650,103 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $75,399,000 after purchasing an additional 342,585 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays set a $150.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group set a $170.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $153.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $152.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.10.

TMUS stock opened at $125.88 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.51 and a 52 week high of $150.20. The company has a market capitalization of $157.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $128.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $20.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.14 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 5.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total transaction of $2,439,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 674,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,278,839.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

