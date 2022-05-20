Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Raises Holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 62.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,240 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Snap were worth $3,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SNAP. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Snap in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 31,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $298,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Snap by 24.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 55,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 10,898 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Snap by 4.8% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 37,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. 53.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Snap news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 63,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total transaction of $1,523,046.79. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,379,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,873,842.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $195,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,486,918 shares in the company, valued at $35,686,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,513,582 shares of company stock worth $43,834,483 in the last ninety days.

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $23.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.84. Snap Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.95 and a 1-year high of $83.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 7.19. The company has a market cap of $37.96 billion, a PE ratio of -64.44 and a beta of 1.18.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Snap had a negative return on equity of 16.37% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNAP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Snap in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Snap from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Snap from $58.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Snap from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.29.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

