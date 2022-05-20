Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 190,019 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lowered its position in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 65.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 98,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190,019 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Avantor were worth $4,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Avantor by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 12,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Avantor by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Avantor by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.
In related news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 3,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total transaction of $103,363.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
AVTR opened at $31.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.53. Avantor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.64 and a 12 month high of $44.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.77.
Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. Avantor had a return on equity of 32.17% and a net margin of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Avantor’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.
