Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 3,780 Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. decreased its holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,780 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $4,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new stake in Sony Group during the third quarter valued at about $3,080,204,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Sony Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $268,675,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in Sony Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,262,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in Sony Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $187,135,000. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter worth $170,897,000.

SONY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Sony Group from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.00.

NYSE:SONY opened at $88.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.65 and its 200 day moving average is $108.37. Sony Group Co. has a 12 month low of $79.94 and a 12 month high of $133.75. The company has a market capitalization of $108.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

