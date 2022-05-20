Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 3,854 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. trimmed its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,884 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,854 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $4,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in United Rentals by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in United Rentals by 430.4% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 2,062.5% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 173 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. 89.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other United Rentals news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.58, for a total transaction of $2,094,663.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,666 shares in the company, valued at $8,495,254.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.41, for a total value of $534,273.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of URI opened at $272.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.80. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $268.53 and a 52 week high of $414.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $325.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $333.40.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 15.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 29.64 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on United Rentals from $317.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $383.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $384.42.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

