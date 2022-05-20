Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Trims Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. decreased its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 47,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,034 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $5,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRU. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the third quarter worth about $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in Prudential Financial by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 56.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 2,951 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.35, for a total transaction of $334,495.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 2,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.28, for a total transaction of $237,110.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,182 shares of company stock valued at $791,087. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PRU shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $131.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $113.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.46.

PRU opened at $99.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $37.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.48. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $94.51 and a one year high of $124.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.33.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.50. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $13.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.11 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.93%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

