Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cano Health (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cano Health Inc. is a value-based primary care provider for seniors and underserved communities. It provides health management programs including telehealth, prescription home delivery, wellness programs, transition of care and high-risk and complex care management. Cano Health Inc., formerly known as Jaws Acquisition Corp., is based in MIAMI. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Cano Health from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. UBS Group cut their price target on Cano Health to $14.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Cano Health from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen cut their price target on Cano Health from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Cano Health in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.30.

Cano Health stock opened at $5.78 on Tuesday. Cano Health has a 52 week low of $3.81 and a 52 week high of $16.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.64 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.15.

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.11). Cano Health had a negative return on equity of 6.66% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The business had revenue of $492.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.88 million. Research analysts forecast that Cano Health will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lewis Gold purchased 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.81 per share, for a total transaction of $2,043,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 54.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Cano Health in the first quarter valued at $181,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cano Health during the first quarter valued at $214,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Cano Health by 83.9% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 21,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 9,710 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Cano Health by 4.2% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 153,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 6,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Cano Health by 119.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,354,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.64% of the company’s stock.

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

