Cantor Fitzgerald Trims Aytu BioPharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) Target Price to $5.00

Aytu BioPharma (NASDAQ:AYTU – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Aytu BioPharma’s FY2022 earnings at ($3.82) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aytu BioPharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Aytu BioPharma from $24.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

AYTU opened at $0.54 on Tuesday. Aytu BioPharma has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $6.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.32.

Aytu BioPharma ( NASDAQ:AYTU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($1.38). Aytu BioPharma had a negative net margin of 120.24% and a negative return on equity of 41.97%. On average, equities analysts expect that Aytu BioPharma will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AYTU. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aytu BioPharma by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 498,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 15,504 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aytu BioPharma by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 660,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 183,235 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Aytu BioPharma during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Aytu BioPharma by 793.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 377,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 335,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aytu BioPharma by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 257,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 35,994 shares in the last quarter. 11.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aytu Biopharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics and consumer healthcare products the United States and internationally. The company offers Adzenys XR-ODT for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) in patients from 6 years and older; Cotempla XR-ODT for the treatment of ADHD in patients from 6 to 17 years old; and Adzenys ER, an oral suspension for the treatment of ADHD in patients from 6 years and older.

