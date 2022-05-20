Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) Receives GBX 210.17 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 210.17 ($2.59).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded Capital & Counties Properties PLC to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 246 ($3.03) price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.71) price objective on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.77) price objective on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.16) price objective on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of LON CAPC traded down GBX 6.70 ($0.08) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 155.30 ($1.91). 2,636,375 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,018,836. Capital & Counties Properties PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 142 ($1.75) and a 52-week high of GBX 183.60 ($2.26). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.68, a current ratio of 9.54 and a quick ratio of 9.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 165.26 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 166.53. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.68.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from Capital & Counties Properties PLC’s previous dividend of $0.50. This represents a yield of 0.61%. Capital & Counties Properties PLC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.15%.

Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, engages in investment, development, and management of properties. Its principal properties include Covent Garden, a retail and dining destination in central London. Capital & Counties Properties PLC was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

