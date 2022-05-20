Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is focused on the development of novel therapeutics to prevent and treat heart disease. The Company has two drug candidates in development: Cenderitide and CU-NP. Capricor Therapeutics, Inc., formerly known as Nile Therapeutics, Inc., is based in San Mateo, California. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CAPR. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Capricor Therapeutics from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Capricor Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company.

Shares of CAPR opened at $3.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.60. Capricor Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.56 and a 52-week high of $6.22.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.07). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Capricor Therapeutics will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 246.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Institutional investors own 9.49% of the company’s stock.

Capricor Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

