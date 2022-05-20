Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) PT Lowered to C$7.00

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$9.00 to C$7.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CS. National Bank Financial downgraded Capstone Copper from an outperform spec overweight rating to a sector perform spec overwgt rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Eight Capital raised their target price on shares of Capstone Copper from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Capstone Copper from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Capstone Copper from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares downgraded shares of Capstone Copper from an outperform rating to a hold rating and set a C$8.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capstone Copper presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$7.73.
Shares of CS opened at C$5.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.02. Capstone Copper has a 52-week low of C$4.26 and a 52-week high of C$7.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.46 billion and a PE ratio of 7.10.
Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company with focus on the Americas. It owns and operates the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; the Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico; the Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; and 70% of the Mantoverde copper-gold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile.
