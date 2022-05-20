Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) PT Lowered to C$7.50 at TD Securities

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$9.00 to C$7.50 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.
CS has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC increased their price target on Capstone Copper from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$9.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday. Eight Capital increased their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Capstone Copper from C$8.00 to C$7.25 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Capstone Copper from an outperform spec overweight rating to a sector perform spec overwgt rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$7.73.
TSE CS opened at C$5.02 on Monday. Capstone Copper has a 1 year low of C$4.26 and a 1 year high of C$7.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.02.
Capstone Copper Company Profile (Get Rating)
Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company with focus on the Americas. It owns and operates the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; the Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico; the Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; and 70% of the Mantoverde copper-gold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile.
