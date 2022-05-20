Carbon (CRBN) Price Reaches $0.0267 on Exchanges

Carbon (CRBN) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 20th. During the last seven days, Carbon has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar. One Carbon coin can currently be bought for about $0.0267 or 0.00000088 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Carbon has a market capitalization of $868,191.77 and $2,059.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003298 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $190.16 or 0.00624721 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001409 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $154.12 or 0.00506320 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.06 or 0.00033212 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,366.20 or 1.65463319 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008579 BTC.

Carbon Profile

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,511,890 coins. Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio . Carbon’s official message board is medium.com/@crbnio . Carbon’s official website is crbn.io

Buying and Selling Carbon

