Cardiol Therapeutics (TSE:CRDL) Stock Price Down 16%

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:CRDL – Get Rating) was down 16% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$1.35 and last traded at C$1.36. Approximately 215,809 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 224,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.62.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRDL. Raymond James cut shares of Cardiol Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a C$7.00 target price on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 18th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$94.13 million and a PE ratio of -2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 7.29, a current ratio of 7.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.24.

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage life sciences company, focuses on the research and development of anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Its lead product is CardiolRx, which is in Phase II/III multi-national, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled study; and LANCER design to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx as a cardioprotective therapy to reduce major cardiovascular and respiratory events in patients hospitalized with COVID-19 that is in Phase II.

