CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Receives $76.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.50.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CDNA. BTIG Research reduced their target price on CareDx from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of CareDx from $90.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of CareDx from $106.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get CareDx alerts:

CDNA opened at $25.15 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.47 and a beta of 0.81. CareDx has a fifty-two week low of $21.25 and a fifty-two week high of $96.88.

CareDx ( NASDAQ:CDNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $79.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.10 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 16.09% and a negative return on equity of 10.58%. CareDx’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, analysts predict that CareDx will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Grace Colon sold 5,179 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $119,168.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,031.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Reginald Seeto sold 2,888 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.43, for a total value of $116,761.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 57,220 shares of company stock worth $2,084,659. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CareDx by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,638,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,491,000 after acquiring an additional 228,621 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in CareDx by 32.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,040,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,471,000 after purchasing an additional 745,779 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in CareDx by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,999,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,068,000 after acquiring an additional 39,945 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in shares of CareDx by 57.6% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,311,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,490,000 after purchasing an additional 844,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in CareDx by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,967,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,768,000 after buying an additional 465,319 shares in the last quarter.

CareDx Company Profile (Get Rating)

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.