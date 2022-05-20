Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) PT Set at €170.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €170.00 ($177.08) target price on Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €210.00 ($218.75) price objective on Carl Zeiss Meditec in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €210.00 ($218.75) target price on Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €215.00 ($223.96) target price on Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, HSBC set a €146.00 ($152.08) target price on Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research note on Monday, February 14th.

Shares of AFX opened at €119.80 ($124.79) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €132.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €150.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 46.57. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 52 week low of €104.75 ($109.11) and a 52 week high of €202.00 ($210.42).

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers products and solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of eye diseases; and systems and consumables for cataract, retinal, and refractive surgeries.

