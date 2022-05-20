Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Given New $142.00 Price Target at Cowen

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Cowen from $230.00 to $142.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CVNA. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Carvana from $355.00 to $140.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Carvana from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Carvana from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Carvana in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Carvana from $95.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $158.43.

NYSE:CVNA opened at $32.88 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 2.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.19, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Carvana has a 12 month low of $28.35 and a 12 month high of $376.83.

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($1.17). Carvana had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 69.88%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carvana will post -6.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.73, for a total value of $148,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael E. Maroone bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $104.77 per share, with a total value of $2,619,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 3,706,250 shares of company stock worth $296,353,125 in the last ninety days. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVNA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Carvana by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,297,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,511,000 after buying an additional 2,325,545 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Carvana by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,655,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937,812 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its stake in Carvana by 77.7% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,211,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,141 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its stake in Carvana by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 8,531,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,272 shares during the period. Finally, Spruce House Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Carvana by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,000 shares during the period.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

