Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Given New $54.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $95.00 to $54.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Carvana from $277.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Carvana from $120.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Carvana from $300.00 to $230.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Carvana from $430.00 to $220.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Carvana from $200.00 to $167.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $158.43.

NYSE:CVNA opened at $32.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.73 and a 200 day moving average of $167.28. Carvana has a 1-year low of $28.35 and a 1-year high of $376.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.19, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($1.17). The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 69.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carvana will post -6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Carvana news, Director J Danforth Quayle bought 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.14 per share, for a total transaction of $733,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.73, for a total value of $148,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 3,706,250 shares of company stock worth $296,353,125 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,570,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,226,000 after acquiring an additional 50,682 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,346,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 173.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Carvana by 3,261.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

