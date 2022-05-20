Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “N/A” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.29.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CADNF shares. CIBC lowered their price objective on Cascades from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Cascades from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Cascades from C$14.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Cascades from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their target price on Cascades from C$13.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of Cascades stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,910. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.44. Cascades has a 12-month low of $7.02 and a 12-month high of $13.40.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It manufactures containerboards, as well as converts corrugated products. The company also offers uncoated recycled paperboards for use in packaging converters and industrial users of headers and wrappers for the paper industry, as well as partitions that are used as protective packaging; honeycomb paperboards for the beer, wine, and spirits industry; laminated paperboards for food packaging and furniture backing industries; and specialty containers, structural components, and paperboard and fiber composites.

