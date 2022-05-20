CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company is involved in the ownership, management, acquisition and disposition of timberlands primarily in the United States. CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. is based in Norcross, Georgia. “

CTT has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.88.

CTT opened at $8.08 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.23 and its 200-day moving average is $8.24. The stock has a market cap of $397.92 million, a PE ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. CatchMark Timber Trust has a twelve month low of $7.18 and a twelve month high of $12.57.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. CatchMark Timber Trust had a net margin of 61.12% and a return on equity of 40.09%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CatchMark Timber Trust will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. CatchMark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.26%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTT. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 4,066.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 7,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

