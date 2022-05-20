Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 17,992 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 658,485 shares.The stock last traded at $106.54 and had previously closed at $105.56.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on CBOE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.33.
The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63.
Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.
