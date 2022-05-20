CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CDK Global, Inc. provides integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail industry. The Company operates in three segments: Automotive Retail Solutions North America, Automotive Retail Solutions International, and Digital Marketing Solutions. It integrates workflow processes from pre-sale targeted advertising and marketing campaigns to the sale, financing, insurance, parts supply, repair and maintenance of vehicles. CDK Global, Inc. is based in Hoffman Estates, Illinois. “

Get CDK Global alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barrington Research downgraded shares of CDK Global from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CDK Global from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CDK Global in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CDK Global has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.50.

CDK Global stock opened at $54.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.94 and its 200-day moving average is $45.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.25. CDK Global has a 1 year low of $38.53 and a 1 year high of $54.70. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 1.02.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. CDK Global had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 67.84%. The company had revenue of $459.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CDK Global will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CDK Global during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in CDK Global in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in CDK Global by 12,080.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 609 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in CDK Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in CDK Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

About CDK Global (Get Rating)

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated data and technology solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries in the United States and internationally. It offers subscription-based software and technology solutions to automotive retailers, as well as to retailers and manufacturers of heavy trucks, construction and agricultural equipment, motorcycles, boats, and other marine and recreational vehicles.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CDK Global (CDK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CDK Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDK Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.