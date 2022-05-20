CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $210.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get CDW alerts:

In other news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. acquired 1,475 shares of CDW stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $169.90 per share, with a total value of $250,602.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,771,578.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDW. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in CDW by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,832 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,881 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 8,722 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CDW traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $161.95. The company had a trading volume of 949,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,500. CDW has a 52 week low of $158.91 and a 52 week high of $208.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $172.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29. The firm has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.11.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.28. CDW had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 129.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that CDW will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.62%.

CDW Company Profile (Get Rating)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.