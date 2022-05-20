Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) Given a €3.10 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €3.10 ($3.23) target price on Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1 – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Barclays set a €4.00 ($4.17) target price on Ceconomy in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of ETR:CEC1 opened at €5.05 ($5.26) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 329.34, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.52 million and a P/E ratio of 8.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €5.25 and a 200-day moving average price of €5.85. Ceconomy has a 52-week low of €4.22 ($4.40) and a 52-week high of €8.00 ($8.33).

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. The company operates approximately 850 stores in 14 countries under the MediaMarkt brand; and approximately 170 stores in 3 countries under the Saturn brand. It also operates Flip4New for selling used electronic articles online. In addition, the company offers professional assistance for the installation, connection, and troubleshooting of electronic devices at home under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand.

