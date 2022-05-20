Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) versus Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS) Head-To-Head Review

Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS – Get Rating) and Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.5% of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.8% of Cedar Fair shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Cedar Fair shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I and Cedar Fair, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I 0 0 0 0 N/A Cedar Fair 0 1 6 0 2.86

Cedar Fair has a consensus target price of $70.50, indicating a potential upside of 57.97%. Given Cedar Fair’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cedar Fair is more favorable than Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I and Cedar Fair’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I N/A N/A $14.28 million N/A N/A Cedar Fair $1.34 billion 1.90 -$48.52 million ($0.48) -92.98

Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cedar Fair.

Profitability

This table compares Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I and Cedar Fair’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I N/A -84.38% 4.86% Cedar Fair -1.86% N/A -0.72%

Summary

Cedar Fair beats Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I Company Profile (Get Rating)

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corporation III. Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Cedar Fair Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minnesota; Michigan's Adventure situated near Muskegon, Michigan; Schlitterbahn Waterpark & Resort New Braunfels in New Braunfels, Texas; and Schlitterbahn Waterpark Galveston in Galveston, Texas. The company also owns and operates the Castaway Bay Indoor Waterpark Resort, Hotel Breakers, Cedar Point's Express Hotel, and Sawmill Creek Resort. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 13 amusement parks. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Sandusky, Ohio.

