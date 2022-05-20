Cell MedX (OTCMKTS:CMXC) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.13

Cell MedX Corp. (OTCMKTS:CMXC – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.13 and traded as low as $0.11. Cell MedX shares last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 13,625 shares trading hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.15.

Cell MedX Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CMXC)

Cell MedX Corp., a biotech company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and non-therapeutic products for patients with diabetes, Parkinson's disease, high blood pressure, neuropathy, and kidney functions. It develops and manufactures eBalance Pro System for professional use by healthcare practitioners in a clinical setting; and eBalance Home System for home use for general wellness and pain management treatment, which are controlled by the eBalance Console that acts as the central controller for three pre-programmed microcurrent algorithms, including wellness, pain management, and dual.

