Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,116,207 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,137 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.53% of Centene worth $256,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in Centene by 62.7% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 5,798,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,602,000 after buying an additional 2,234,509 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Centene by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,838,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,241,000 after buying an additional 1,317,451 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Centene by 6.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,259,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,361,000 after buying an additional 1,266,668 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Centene in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,982,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in Centene by 20.6% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 4,120,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,720,000 after buying an additional 703,230 shares during the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 6,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $80.94 per share, with a total value of $507,493.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $890,340. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.99, for a total value of $647,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,395,309.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Centene stock opened at $82.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.52. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $59.67 and a 52 week high of $89.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.04.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $37.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.48 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNC has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Centene from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Centene from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.61.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

