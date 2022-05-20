Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Price Target Lowered to $8.00 at Truist Financial

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at Truist Financial to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.80% from the company’s previous close.
CDEV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Centennial Resource Development from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $8.40 to $11.20 in a report on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Centennial Resource Development to $13.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.20.
Shares of NASDAQ CDEV traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.41. 1,428,586 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,337,157. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 5.21. Centennial Resource Development has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $9.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
In other news, Director Silver Run Sponsor, Llc sold 10,000,000 shares of Centennial Resource Development stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total transaction of $81,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDEV. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Centennial Resource Development by 41.0% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 278,859 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 81,126 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Centennial Resource Development by 2.6% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,053,322 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,057,000 after purchasing an additional 26,592 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Centennial Resource Development by 22.2% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 748,006 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 135,829 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $309,000.
Centennial Resource Development Company Profile (Get Rating)
Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.
