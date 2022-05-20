Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $110.13.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CSR shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Centerspace in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centerspace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

In other news, Director Rodney Jones-Tyson acquired 595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $84.82 per share, with a total value of $50,467.90. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,467.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Centerspace by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,736,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,463,000 after buying an additional 58,404 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,306,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,294,000 after purchasing an additional 37,063 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 27.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,180,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,846,000 after purchasing an additional 257,030 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Centerspace by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 887,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,742,000 after buying an additional 119,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Centerspace by 0.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 215,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,151,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CSR traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $82.83. 568 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,369. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.21 and a 200-day moving average of $98.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Centerspace has a 52-week low of $69.16 and a 52-week high of $112.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.96.

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($1.74). Centerspace had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Centerspace will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Centerspace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Centerspace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -470.97%.

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of June 30, 2021, Centerspace owned 62 apartment communities consisting of 11,579 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

