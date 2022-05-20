Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Electrobras is involved in the Utilities Industry. Their principal activity is the generation and distribution of electric power through their companies to the whole of Brazil. Some of their other activities include development of technology programs, technical standards and industrial quality. “

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th.

NYSE:EBR opened at $8.91 on Thursday. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a twelve month low of $5.16 and a twelve month high of $9.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.84.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th were issued a $0.131 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 2,572.5% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 362,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 349,374 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the fourth quarter worth about $487,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 19,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 7,075 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the third quarter valued at approximately $188,000. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated 32 hydroelectric plants with a total installed capacity of 46,295.75 megawatts; nine thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,505 megawatts; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II with an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts.

