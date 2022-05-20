Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $23.11

Shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $23.11 and last traded at $23.11, with a volume of 325 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.17.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Central Pacific Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James raised their price target on Central Pacific Financial from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Compass Point lowered their price target on Central Pacific Financial from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $632.82 million, a PE ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Central Pacific Financial ( NYSE:CPF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.14. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 31.06%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.86%.

In other Central Pacific Financial news, President Agnes Catherine Ngo sold 6,135 shares of Central Pacific Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $179,142.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the first quarter worth about $549,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 64.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 753,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,015,000 after purchasing an additional 295,134 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 127.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 14.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,403,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,168,000 after purchasing an additional 179,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 67.4% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 19,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 7,888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Central Pacific Financial Company Profile (NYSE:CPF)

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

