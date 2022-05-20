Centrica (LON:CNA) Price Target Increased to GBX 125 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Centrica (LON:CNA – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 90 ($1.11) to GBX 125 ($1.54) in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the integrated energy company’s stock.

CNA has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 112 ($1.38) price objective on shares of Centrica in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.23) price target on shares of Centrica in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Centrica from GBX 87 ($1.07) to GBX 94 ($1.16) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Centrica currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 97.83 ($1.21).

CNA stock opened at GBX 86.64 ($1.07) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £5.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.23. Centrica has a twelve month low of GBX 45.21 ($0.56) and a twelve month high of GBX 88.18 ($1.09). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 79.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 74.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.84.

In other Centrica news, insider Amber Rudd acquired 2,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 82 ($1.01) per share, for a total transaction of £1,868.78 ($2,303.72). Also, insider Kate Ringrose sold 98,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 83 ($1.02), for a total value of £81,917.68 ($100,983.33). Insiders acquired 5,105 shares of company stock valued at $407,858 in the last quarter.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

