Century Communities, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:CCS)

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st.

Century Communities has a dividend payout ratio of 4.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Century Communities to earn $20.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.0%.

Century Communities stock opened at $52.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.79. Century Communities has a one year low of $46.63 and a one year high of $86.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.86.

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.50. Century Communities had a return on equity of 32.96% and a net margin of 12.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Century Communities will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CCS. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Century Communities from $110.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Century Communities from $108.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Century Communities in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Century Communities from $74.50 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Century Communities by 125.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,527 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the first quarter worth $228,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the first quarter worth $482,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in shares of Century Communities by 5.0% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 9,060 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Century Communities by 122.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 8,472 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 4,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

