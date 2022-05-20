Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Receives $87.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CERN. StockNews.com began coverage on Cerner in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Argus cut Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

In other Cerner news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 7,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total transaction of $725,624.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total value of $497,547.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,035.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERN. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cerner by 5.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 502,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,452,000 after purchasing an additional 25,069 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cerner by 186.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cerner by 23.4% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 65,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,623,000 after purchasing an additional 12,423 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Cerner by 69.4% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 173,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,226,000 after purchasing an additional 71,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cerner by 4.8% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Cerner stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $93.77. 44,332 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,148,085. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.79. Cerner has a fifty-two week low of $69.08 and a fifty-two week high of $94.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.20, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.67 and its 200-day moving average is $88.62.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Cerner had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cerner will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.27%.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

